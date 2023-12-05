The United States Adopted Name (USAN) Council assigned the nonproprietary name of "dalzanemdor" to investigational SAGE-718, which is being studied for potential treatment of cognitive impairment associated with certain neurodegenerative diseases.

Dalzanemdor (SAGE-718) is an investigational N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM) being studied in multiple ongoing placebo-controlled Phase 2 studies across multiple disease areas, including its cognitive impairment associated with Huntington's disease (HD), mild cognitive impairment (MCI) associated with Parkinson's disease and PD and MCI and mild dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease. The Company is also conducting a Phase 3 open-label safety study in HD cognitive impairment.

Nonproprietary names are commonly known as generic names and help facilitate the identification of medicines or active pharmaceutical ingredients. Dalzanemdor is also the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for SAGE-718, which was coordinated through the World Health Organization for global usage.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company

