Sage Therapeutics' Third Annual FutureCast Showcases Data from All Three Brain Health Franchises

In the open-label LUMINARY Study, SAGE-718 improved performance from baseline on multiple tests of cognitive function in patients with Alzheimer’s disease mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia, consistent with positive signals seen in Parkinson’s disease and Huntington’s disease

Now enrolling patients in KINETIC 2, a Phase 2b dose-ranging study evaluating SAGE-324 in essential tremor

Webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET

Today, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, will host its third annual “FutureCast: An R&D Portfolio Review” to showcase the Company’s research and development strategy, and clinical progress in its depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry franchise programs.

“Sage’s expertise in brain circuitry, including our deep understanding of the GABA A and NMDA receptor pathways, has resulted in a rich portfolio that includes multiple opportunities to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, if we’re successful,” said Barry Greene, Chief Executive Officer at Sage Therapeutics. “Over the last decade, the devastating impact of brain health disorders and the absence of innovation have resulted in significant costs to individuals, families, and society. We believe our productive, proactive, predictive, and patient-focused approach to drug development may enable us to deliver innovative treatments that meet patient needs. We look forward to advancing this work in 2022.”

Clinical Program Updates:

Sage is advancing a portfolio of novel and differentiated product candidates designed to improve brain health by targeting the GABA and NMDA receptor systems. Dysfunction in these systems is known to be at the core of numerous disorders.

FutureCast will feature the following topics and speakers:

Science of Sage: Expanding Our Leading Brain Health Portfolio

Barry Greene, Chief Executive Officer

Zuranolone: Program Overview

Rob Lasser, M.D., Vice President, Late Development

SAGE-324: Patient-led Drug Development to Address the Unmet Need in Essential Tremor

Helen Colquhoun, M.D., Vice President, Early Development

SAGE-718 CogNEXT Platform: An Evolution of Sage’s Early-Stage Clinical Signal-Finding Strategy

Aaron Koenig, M.D., Vice President, Medical Lead Neuropsychiatry

Advancing Our Differentiated Approach to Development

Jim Doherty, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

