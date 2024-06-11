June 11 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics said on Tuesday its experimental drug met the main goal of a mid-stage study in patients with a type of rare disease known as Huntington's disease. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Sage Therapeutics' rare disease drug meets main goal in mid-stage study
May. 29
Baird Initiates Sage Therapeutics With Neutral Rating, $15 Price Target
