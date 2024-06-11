Sage Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company has developed the two FDA-approved treatments indicated for postpartum depression and is advancing a robust pipeline to target unmet needs in brain health. The Company is targeting diseases and disorders of the brain across its clinical development and earlier stage pipeline. Its product ZURZUVAE is for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. ZURZUVAE is a neuroactive steroid that is a positive allosteric modulator of GABA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extra synaptic GABA receptors. Its product ZULRESSO (brexanolone) CIV injection is for the treatment of PPD in individuals 15 years old and older. It is also developing a portfolio of other novel compounds that target GABA receptors, including SAGE-324, which is a novel GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator intended for chronic oral dosing. Its second area of focus for development is novel compounds that target the NMDA receptor.

