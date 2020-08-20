Sage Therapeutics : to Host Sage FutureCast Webcast

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced that it will host Sage FutureCast: An R&D and Portfolio Review on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET.

Sage FutureCast will discuss the Company’s research and development strategy, and review clinical progress in programs throughout the depression, neurology and neuropsychiatric franchises, including zuranolone, SAGE-324 and SAGE-718, respectively.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 30 days on Sage's website following the conference.

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain.

