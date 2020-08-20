Log in
SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SAGE)
Sage Therapeutics : to Host Sage FutureCast Webcast

08/20/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced that it will host Sage FutureCast: An R&D and Portfolio Review on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET.

Sage FutureCast will discuss the Company’s research and development strategy, and review clinical progress in programs throughout the depression, neurology and neuropsychiatric franchises, including zuranolone, SAGE-324 and SAGE-718, respectively.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived for up to 30 days on Sage's website following the conference.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.


© Business Wire 2020
