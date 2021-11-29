Sage Therapeutics to Host Sage FutureCast Webcast

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, today announced that it will host Sage FutureCast: An R&D and Portfolio Review on Tuesday, December 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET.

Sage FutureCast will discuss the Company’s research and development strategy, and clinical progress in programs throughout the depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry franchises including zuranolone, SAGE-324 and SAGE-718, respectively.

Webcast Information

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor page of Sage's website at investor.sagerx.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on Sage's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.

