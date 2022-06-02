Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sage Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAGE   US78667J1088

SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SAGE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 04:00:00 pm EDT
34.24 USD   +9.50%
06:31aSage Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming June Investor Conferences
BU
06/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street starts a new chapter
06/01SAGE THERAPEUTICS : and Biogen Announce that the Phase 3 SKYLARK Study of Zuranolone in Postpartum Depression Met its Primary and All Key Secondary Endpoints - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sage Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming June Investor Conferences

06/02/2022 | 06:31am EDT
Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, announced today that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in June:

  • Jefferies Healthcare Conference (New York, NY): fireside chat on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:30am ET.
  • Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Palos Verdes, CA): fireside chat on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 3:20pm PT (6:20pm ET).

A live webcast of each presentation can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the events and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company fearlessly leading the way to create a world with better brain health. Our mission is to pioneer solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. For more information, please visit. www.sagerx.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7,55 M - -
Net income 2022 -521 M - -
Net cash 2022 962 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 022 M 2 022 M -
EV / Sales 2022 140x
EV / Sales 2023 8,47x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 87,4%
Technical analysis trends SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Barry E. Greene President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimi E. Iguchi Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Paul Starr Chairman
Albert J. Robichaud Chief Scientific Officer
Amy Schacterle Senior VP-Research & Development Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-19.51%2 022
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.80%81 242
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.34%70 996
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.68%68 903
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-21.19%40 579
BIONTECH SE-37.36%39 245