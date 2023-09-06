Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, announced today that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

Morgan Stanley 21 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY): fireside chat on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. ET.

fireside chat on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. ET. TD Cowen 3rd Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit (Virtual): fireside chat on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of each event can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company fearlessly leading the way to create a world with better brain health. Our mission is to pioneer solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.

