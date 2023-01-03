Advanced search
    SAGE   US78667J1088

SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SAGE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
38.14 USD   -1.37%
06:32aSage Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023
BU
2022JPMorgan Chase Cuts Price Target on Sage Therapeutics to $60 From $92, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
2022Biogen Inc., Sage Therapeutics, Inc. - Special Call
CI
Sage Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

01/03/2023 | 06:32am EST
Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, announced today that the Company will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company fearlessly leading the way to create a world with better brain health. Our mission is to pioneer solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. For more information, please visit. www.sagerx.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6,77 M - -
Net income 2022 -529 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 269 M 2 269 M -
EV / Sales 2022 142x
EV / Sales 2023 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 87,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 38,14 $
Average target price 54,24 $
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry E. Greene President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimi E. Iguchi Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Paul Starr Chairman
Albert J. Robichaud Chief Scientific Officer
Amy Schacterle Senior VP-Research & Development Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%2 269
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%77 057
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.00%74 127
BIONTECH SE0.00%36 506
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.00%34 292
GENMAB A/S2.04%28 098