    SAGE   US78667J1088

SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SAGE)
Sage Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

11/24/2021 | 06:31am EST
Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, announced today that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 1 at 8:30am ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,68 M - -
Net income 2021 -458 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 433 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 341 M 2 341 M -
EV / Sales 2021 136x
EV / Sales 2022 19,5x
Nbr of Employees 298
Free-Float 87,6%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 39,74 $
Average target price 73,24 $
Spread / Average Target 84,3%
Managers and Directors
Barry E. Greene President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimi E. Iguchi Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kevin Paul Starr Chairman
Albert J. Robichaud Chief Scientific Officer
James Doherty Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-54.06%2 341
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.21.23%88 597
BIONTECH SE278.85%74 591
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.40%67 890
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.15.77%59 901
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.94%47 507