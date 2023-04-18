Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sage Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAGE   US78667J1088

SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SAGE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
45.77 USD   +4.09%
06:31aSage Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023
BU
03/22Sage Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2023 CNS Days
BU
03/16Sage Therapeutics, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sage Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

04/18/2023 | 06:31am EDT
Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company leading the way to create a world with better brain health, announced today that it will host a live webcast on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review first quarter 2023 financial results and discuss recent business updates.

The webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company fearlessly leading the way to create a world with better brain health. Our mission is to pioneer solutions to deliver life-changing brain health medicines, so every person can thrive. For more information, please visit. www.sagerx.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 153 M - -
Net income 2023 -497 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 026 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,64x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 733 M 2 733 M -
EV / Sales 2023 11,2x
EV / Sales 2024 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 689
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 45,77 $
Average target price 57,86 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry E. Greene President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimi E. Iguchi Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin Paul Starr Chairman
Albert J. Robichaud Chief Scientific Officer
Amy Schacterle Senior VP-Research & Development Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.20.01%2 733
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.62%87 487
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.49%84 422
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.5.70%36 440
BIONTECH SE-16.96%30 064
GENMAB A/S-1.22%27 753
