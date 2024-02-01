Sagen MI Canada Inc., formerly Genworth MI Canada Inc., through its subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada, doing business as Sagen, operates as a private-sector residential mortgage insurer. The Company underwrites mortgage insurance for residential properties in various provinces and territories of Canada. Its products and services include Homebuyer 95 Program, New to Canada Program, Investment Property Program, Purchase Plus Improvements Program and Family Plan Program. The Company offers both transactional and portfolio mortgage insurance. Its transactional mortgage insurance covers default risk on mortgage loans secured by residential properties to protect lenders from any resulting losses on claims. It also provides portfolio mortgage insurance to lenders for loans with loan-to-value ratios of 80% or less. It works with lenders, mortgage brokers and real estate agents across Canada to make homeownership accessible for first-time homebuyers.

