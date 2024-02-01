Sagen MI Canada Inc. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported net income was CAD 511.74 million compared to CAD 421.04 million a year ago.
Sagen MI Canada Inc. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported net income was CAD 511.74 million compared to CAD 421.04 million a year ago.
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. Reports Q4 2023 Results And Declares Preferred Share Dividend; Says IFRS 17 Had a "Material Impact" on Financial Statements
|MT
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. Announces Redemption Price for 4.242% Debentures Due April 1, 2024
|CI
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. Approves the Appointment of Sophia Chen as Director
|CI
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. Completes Issuance of $200 Million of Unsecured Debentures Due May 19, 2028 and Announces Redemption on June 19, 2023 of its Outstanding 4.242% Debentures Due April 1, 2024
|CI
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. announced that it has received CAD 200 million in funding
|CI
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 200 million in funding
|CI
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Sagen MI Canada Inc.(TSX:MIC.PRA) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index
|CI
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. acquired additional 8.61% stake in India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation Private Limited for $10 million.
|CI
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. acquired 31.39% stake in India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation Private Limited on CAD0.03 million.
|CI
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
|CI
|India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation Private Limited announced that it expects to receive funding from Sagen MI Canada Inc.
|CI
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|CI
|Sagen Mi Canada Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
|CI
|KPS Capital Partners To Sell DexKo To Brookfield Business Partners
|MT
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. Announces Board Appointments
|CI
|Transcript : Sagen MI Canada Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
|Earnings Flash (MIC.PRA.TO) SAGEN MI CANADA Posts Q1 EPS Net income of $133 Million
|MT
|Sagen MI Canada Inc. Announces Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
|CI