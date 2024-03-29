Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a Barbados-based financial services provider. The Company offers a range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. The Companyâs Sagicor Life segment engages in life, health, annuity, property and casualty insurance business, and pension administration services in Barbados, Eastern Caribbean, Dutch Caribbean, Bahamas, Belize, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago and, through a segregated account, transfers insurance risks. Its Sagicor Jamaica segment engages in life, health, annuity, property and casualty insurance business, pension administration services, banking and financial services, and real estate investment services in Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, and the United States. The Companyâs Sagicor Life USA segment engages in life insurance and annuity business in certain states of the United States and, through a segregated account, transfers insurance risks.