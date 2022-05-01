Sagicor Financial : SFCL Annual Report 2021

Here for what matters most. SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD. ANNUAL REPORT 2021

OUR VISION

To be a great company committed to improving the lives of people in the communities in which we operate.

Table of Contents 2 26 Highlights of the Year Corporate & Social Responsibility 3 42 Financial Highlights Human Capital Report 6 53 Letter from the Chairman Technology and Innovation 9 56 Sagicor Group President & Chief Executive Ofﬁcer's Message Management Discussion & Analysis 13 120 Index to the Consolidated Financial Statements Board of Directors 19 295 Shareholder Information Executive Management 25 Approach to Sustainability

Highlights of the Year

For the Financial Year 2021

2021 was a record year for Sagicor and one of the strongest in our history"