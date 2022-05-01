Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFC   BM78669Q1007

SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD.

(SFC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/29 12:56:10 pm EDT
6.240 CAD    0.00%
04/13SAGICOR FINANCIAL : Announces Annual General Meeting
PU
04/04SAGICOR FINANCIAL : Group Jamaica Completes Purchase of Alliance Financial Services Limited
PU
04/04Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.'s Subsidiary, Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited, Completes Acquisition of Alliance Financial Services Limited
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sagicor Financial : SFCL Annual Report 2021

05/01/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Here for what matters most.

SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD.

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

OUR VISION

To be a great company committed to improving the lives of people in the communities in which we operate.

Table of Contents

2

26

Highlights of the Year

Corporate & Social Responsibility

3

42

Financial Highlights

Human Capital Report

6

53

Letter from the Chairman

Technology and Innovation

9

56

Sagicor Group President & Chief Executive Ofﬁcer's Message

Management Discussion & Analysis

13

120

Index to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Board of Directors

19

295

Shareholder Information

Executive Management

25

Approach to Sustainability

Highlights of the Year

For the Financial Year 2021

2021 was a record year for Sagicor and one of the strongest in our history"

Financial Highlights

Amounts in US $ millions unless otherwise stated

SHAREHOLDER RETURNS

NET INCOME a

COMMON DIVIDENDS

BOOK VALUE PER SHARE (Amounts in US $)

8.83

  • 33 33

    8.50

    7.92

    133

    87

    2017

    2018

    2019b

    2020

    2021

    2017

    • 2018 2019

  • 2020 2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

a from continuing operations. b before Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation transaction costs.

2017

  • 2018 2019b

    • 2020 2021

      Under the Alignvest transaction, Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited common shares not purchased for cash, were exchanged for common shares of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd on an exchange ratio of one Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. common share for 4.328 of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited common shares ("Exchange Ratio"). This exchange ratio has been used to convert the 2018 and prior years outstanding shares to the Sagicor Financial Company Ltd equivalent. The earnings per share ratio for 2018 has been adjusted to reflect the Exchange Ratio.

      Basic earnings per share a 88.7¢ Return on shareholder's equity b 11.3%

  • 51.7¢ 57.5¢

    • (2.4¢) 91.9¢

  • 6.2% 10.5%

  • (0.3%) 12.6%

GROUP FINANCIAL POSITION

ASSETS a

OPERATING LIABILITIES

EQUITY & DEBT CAPITAL (TOTAL CAPITAL)

10,378

9,266

8,028

7,136

2,266

2,128

2,350

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Debt to Capital

MCCSR

2017 30.5% 258%

2018 30.2% 234%

2019 22.8% 253%

  • 2020 2021

  • 22.2% 29.1%

  • 252% 269%

a from continuing operations

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 21:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD.
04/13SAGICOR FINANCIAL : Announces Annual General Meeting
PU
04/04SAGICOR FINANCIAL : Group Jamaica Completes Purchase of Alliance Financial Services Limite..
PU
04/04Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.'s Subsidiary, Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited, Completes A..
AQ
04/01SAGICOR FINANCIAL : SFC Investor Presentation
PU
04/01SAGICOR FINANCIAL : SFC Financial Results
PU
03/31SAGICOR FINANCIAL : SFC Annual Information Form - Full Year 2021
PU
03/30SAGICOR FINANCIAL : SFC Earnings Call Transcript
PU
03/28TRANSCRIPT : Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2022
CI
03/21Sagicor Financial Q4 Net Income Rises 44%, Revenue Falls 7% From Year Ago; Declares Div..
MT
03/21SAGICOR FINANCIAL CO. BRIEF : Q4 Total Comprehensive Income to Holders US$7.3 Million With..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 597 M 2 298 M 2 298 M
Net income 2022 218 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,57x
Yield 2022 4,53%
Capitalization 1 391 M 696 M 696 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 545
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,24 CAD
Average target price 8,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dodridge D. Miller Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Andre Mousseau Group Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Timothy E. Hodgson Chairman
Ronald B. Blitstein Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Hilary McDonald Beckles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD.-0.16%697
ALLIANZ SE4.12%92 473
CHUBB LIMITED6.80%87 468
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.21%81 159
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD11.36%67 933
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-9.11%31 020