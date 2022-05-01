Sagicor Financial : SFCL Annual Report 2021

|
|
Here for what matters most.
SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD.
ANNUAL REPORT 2021
OUR VISION
To be a great company committed to improving the lives of people in the communities in which we operate.
Table of Contents
2
26
Highlights of the Year
Corporate & Social Responsibility
3
42
Financial Highlights
Human Capital Report
6
53
Letter from the Chairman
Technology and Innovation
9
56
Sagicor Group President & Chief Executive Ofﬁcer's Message
Management Discussion & Analysis
13
120
Index to the Consolidated Financial Statements
Board of Directors
19
295
Shareholder Information
Executive Management
25
Approach to Sustainability
Highlights of the Year
For the Financial Year 2021
2021 was a record year for Sagicor and one of the strongest in our history"
Financial Highlights
Amounts in US $ millions unless otherwise stated
SHAREHOLDER RETURNS
NET INCOME a
COMMON DIVIDENDS
BOOK VALUE PER SHARE (Amounts in US $)
8.83
-
33 33
8.50
7.92
133
87
2017
2018
2019b
2020
2021
2017
-
2020 2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
a from continuing operations. b before Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation transaction costs.
2017
-
2018 2019b
-
2020 2021
Under the Alignvest transaction, Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited common shares not purchased for cash, were exchanged for common shares of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd on an exchange ratio of one Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. common share for 4.328 of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited common shares ("Exchange Ratio"). This exchange ratio has been used to convert the 2018 and prior years outstanding shares to the Sagicor Financial Company Ltd equivalent. The earnings per share ratio for 2018 has been adjusted to reflect the Exchange Ratio.
Basic earnings per share a 88.7¢ Return on shareholder's equity b 11.3%
-
51.7¢ 57.5¢
-
6.2% 10.5%
GROUP FINANCIAL POSITION
ASSETS a
OPERATING LIABILITIES
EQUITY & DEBT CAPITAL (TOTAL CAPITAL)
10,378
9,266
8,028
7,136
2,266
2,128
2,350
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Debt to Capital
MCCSR
2017 30.5% 258%
2018 30.2% 234%
2019 22.8% 253%
-
2020 2021
-
22.2% 29.1%
-
252% 269%
a from continuing operations
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 21:46:06 UTC.