We extend a warm welcome to the ivari team as they join the Sagicor family. ivari is well positioned for continued growth, and we remain confident that this transaction will be transformative to the future success of our organization. Additionally, Sagicor further expanded our U.S. business, growing both its balance sheet and profitability. In the Caribbean, we are encouraged by management's focus to enhance efficiency and drive growth in our businesses. Furthermore, we are very pleased by the Company's achievement in reclaiming its investment-grade status, a testament to the dedication and accomplishments of the entire Sagicor team. Our successful transition to IFRS 17 required an immense effort, and we commend management for their dedication in delivering on this endeavor. We believe that the additional disclosures mandated by the new standard will prove beneficial for all shareholders. The Board continues to maintain an active involvement with management, and the depth of information provided to us has reached unprecedented levels. This heightened transparency has led to enhanced engagement, greater participation in strategic planning, and

improved oversight of the various strategic initiatives currently underway. I would like to congratulate our former Chief Executive Officer and current Director, The Most Honorable Dodridge Miller, on being awarded Barbados' highest honor, the Order of the Freedom of Barbados. This prestigious recognition reflects his exceptional contributions to the community and his nation, and it underscores his invaluable role on the Board, including his tenure as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Ethics Committee. We were proud to unveil the renaming of the Mutual Building in Bridgetown, Barbados to The Dodridge Miller Economic Justice Building. To all our esteemed Sagicor team members across North America, the Caribbean and beyond, the Board recognizes and appreciates your unwavering commitment to serving our clients and supporting your communities. To my fellow Board members, I want to thank you for your invaluable contributions and commitment to empowering Sagicor's management team. To our shareholders, on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation for your continued trust and confidence. As we diligently execute our mandate, we remain