Sagicor Financial : to Announce its Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 11, 2022 and Hold Earnings Call on November 16, 2022

TORONTO and BARBADOS, November 10, 2022 - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC, "Sagicor" or the "Company") will release its third quarter 2022 results after market close on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The Company will also hold an earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in Toronto (3:00 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in Jamaica).

To listen to the call via live audio webcast, visit the Company's website at www.sagicor.com, under the tab "Investor Relations." The conference call is also available by dialing 1-416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546 (North American toll free) or 08006522435 (United Kingdom) or 1-866-290-2216 (Barbados) or 1-800-207-8221 (Trinidad), passcode 59042839. A replay will also be available until December 17, 2022, by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (North American toll free), passcode 042839#. A transcript of the call will also be made available on www.sagicor.com.