    SFC   BM78669Q1007

SAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD.

(SFC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:41 2022-11-10 pm EST
5.850 CAD   -0.68%
Sagicor Financial : to Announce its Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 11, 2022 and Hold Earnings Call on November 16, 2022
PU
Sagicor Financial Company Cautions Investors on New York Stock and Bond LLC Mini-tender Offer
MT
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. cautions investors regarding New York Stock and Bond LLC mini-tender offer
AQ
Sagicor Financial : to Announce its Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 11, 2022 and Hold Earnings Call on November 16, 2022

11/10/2022 | 03:09pm EST
TORONTO and BARBADOS, November 10, 2022 - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC, "Sagicor" or the "Company") will release its third quarter 2022 results after market close on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The Company will also hold an earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in Toronto (3:00 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in Jamaica).

To listen to the call via live audio webcast, visit the Company's website at www.sagicor.com, under the tab "Investor Relations." The conference call is also available by dialing 1-416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546 (North American toll free) or 08006522435 (United Kingdom) or 1-866-290-2216 (Barbados) or 1-800-207-8221 (Trinidad), passcode 59042839. A replay will also be available until December 17, 2022, by dialing 1-416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (North American toll free), passcode 042839#. A transcript of the call will also be made available on www.sagicor.com.

Disclaimer

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 20:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
