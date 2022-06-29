Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJ   JME201300139

SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED

(SJ)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-27
55.00 JMD   -1.61%
05:12pSAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED (SJ) : Stock Option
PU
05:12pSAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED (SJ) : Stock Grant
PU
06/15SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED (SJ) : Stock Option
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ): Stock Grant

06/29/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has advised that an executive was issued Stock Grants of 9,622 SJ shares on June 22, 2022, under the company's Long Term Incentive Plan.

Disclaimer

Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 21:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 106 B 708 M 708 M
Net income 2021 17 395 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2021 60 445 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 214 B 1 431 M 1 431 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,10%
Chart SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Zacca President, CEO & Executive Director
Andre Ho Lung Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Peter Karl Melhado Chairman
Sean Newman Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline D. Coke-Lloyd Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED-5.17%1 414
AXA-14.87%55 317
METLIFE, INC.2.00%51 834
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-9.76%36 630
AFLAC INCORPORATED-4.26%36 009
PRUDENTIAL PLC-17.61%35 119