Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ): Stock Option
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited has advised that the Trustee of Sagicor Long-Term Incentive Plan has sold 39,829 shares to an executive on September 14, 2022.
This trade relates to the exercise of stock options pursuant to the Executive Stock Option Plan
Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 18:59:05 UTC.
Sales 2021
106 B
706 M
706 M
Net income 2021
17 395 M
116 M
116 M
Net Debt 2021
60 445 M
402 M
402 M
P/E ratio 2021
13,0x
Yield 2021
1,91%
Capitalization
207 B
1 360 M
1 375 M
EV / Sales 2020
3,15x
EV / Sales 2021
2,70x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
0,10%
