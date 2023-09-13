- September 13, 2023
- 2:19 pm
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited has advised that the Trustee of Sagicor Long-Term Incentive Plan has sold 7,318 shares to an executive on September 11, 2023.
This trade relates to the exercise of stock options pursuant to the Executive Stock Option Plan.
