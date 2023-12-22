- December 22, 2023
- 1:33 pm
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has advised that the Trustee of Sagicor Long-Term Incentive Plan has sold 5,667 SJ shares to an executive on December 21, 2023.
This trade relates to the exercise of stock options pursuant to the Executive Stock Option Plan.
Disclaimer
Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2023 18:36:10 UTC.