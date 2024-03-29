- March 28, 2024
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has advised that the Trustee of Sagicor Group Long-Term Incentive Plan has sold 114,586 SJ shares to four (4) executives on March 28, 2024.
This trade relates to the exercise of stock options pursuant to the Executive Stock Option Plan.
Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.