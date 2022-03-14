Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ): Trading In Shares
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited has advised that an executive sold a total of 60,000 shares on March 7, 2022.
Disclaimer
Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 21:49:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2020
85 512 M
562 M
562 M
Net income 2020
13 780 M
90,5 M
90,5 M
Net Debt 2020
74 339 M
488 M
488 M
P/E ratio 2020
14,2x
Yield 2020
1,70%
Capitalization
228 B
1 497 M
1 497 M
EV / Sales 2019
3,92x
EV / Sales 2020
3,15x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
0,10%
