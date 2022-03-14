Log in
    SJ   JME201300139

SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED

(SJ)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03-10
58.42 JMD   -2.63%
58.42 JMD   -2.63%
05:50pSAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED (SJ) : Trading In Shares
PU
03/10SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED (SJ) : Stock Option
PU
03/10SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED (SJ) : Stock Options
PU
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ): Trading In Shares

03/14/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited has advised that an executive sold a total of 60,000 shares on March 7, 2022.

Disclaimer

Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 21:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 85 512 M 562 M 562 M
Net income 2020 13 780 M 90,5 M 90,5 M
Net Debt 2020 74 339 M 488 M 488 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 1,70%
Capitalization 228 B 1 497 M 1 497 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,92x
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,10%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Zacca President, CEO & Executive Director
Andre Ho Lung Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Peter Karl Melhado Chairman
Sean Newman Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline D. Coke-Lloyd Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED0.72%1 496
AXA-7.96%62 152
METLIFE, INC.2.74%52 970
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-2.02%39 875
AFLAC INCORPORATED2.69%38 966
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.81%38 483