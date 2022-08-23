Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJ   JME201300139

SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED

(SJ)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-21
50.00 JMD   -7.41%
03:58pSAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED (SJ) : Trading In Shares
PU
08/19SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA (SJ) : Consideration of 2nd Interim Dividend
PU
08/15SAGICOR JAMAICA : Subsidiary, Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited (SIJL), completes purchase of the Securities Dealer Book of Business of Alliance Investment Management Limited (AIML)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ): Trading In Shares

08/23/2022 | 03:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has advised that an executive sold a total of 44,667 SJ shares on August 19, 2022.

Disclaimer

Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 19:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED
03:58pSAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED (SJ) : Trading In Shares
PU
08/19SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA (SJ) : Consideration of 2nd Interim Dividend
PU
08/15SAGICOR JAMAICA : Subsidiary, Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited (SIJL), completes purcha..
PU
08/12SAGICOR JAMAICA : SJ) Top Ten Shareholders for the Second Quarter Ended June 30 2022
PU
08/12SAGICOR JAMAICA : SJ) Unaudited Report to Stockholders as at the Second Quarter Ended June..
PU
07/08SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED (SJ) : Stock Option
PU
06/29SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED (SJ) : Senior management changes
PU
06/29SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED (SJ) : Stock Option
PU
06/29SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED (SJ) : Stock Grant
PU
06/15SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED (SJ) : Stock Option
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 106 B - -
Net income 2021 17 395 M - -
Net Debt 2021 60 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 195 B 1 298 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,10%
Chart SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Zacca President, CEO & Executive Director
Andre Ho Lung Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Peter Karl Melhado Chairman
Sean Newman Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline D. Coke-Lloyd Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED-13.79%1 297
AXA-9.18%54 525
METLIFE, INC.7.84%52 571
AFLAC INCORPORATED6.54%39 312
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-8.44%36 869
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-3.98%33 836