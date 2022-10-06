Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ): Trading In Shares
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has advised that an executive sold a total of 85,000 SJ shares on September 30, 2022.
Disclaimer
Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 14:11:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED
Sales 2021
106 B
699 M
699 M
Net income 2021
17 395 M
115 M
115 M
Net Debt 2021
60 445 M
398 M
398 M
P/E ratio 2021
13,0x
Yield 2021
1,91%
Capitalization
203 B
1 338 M
1 338 M
EV / Sales 2020
3,15x
EV / Sales 2021
2,70x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
0,10%
