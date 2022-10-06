Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited
  News
  Summary
    SJ   JME201300139

SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED

(SJ)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-04
52.11 JMD   +1.76%
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ): Trading In Shares

10/06/2022 | 10:12am EDT
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has advised that an executive sold a total of 4,500 SJ shares on September 29, 2022.

Disclaimer

Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 14:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 106 B 699 M 699 M
Net income 2021 17 395 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2021 60 445 M 398 M 398 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 203 B 1 338 M 1 338 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,10%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Zacca President, CEO & Executive Director
Andre Ho Lung Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Peter Karl Melhado Chairman
Jacqueline D. Coke-Lloyd Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul A. B. Facey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED-10.16%1 338
AXA-10.41%53 287
METLIFE, INC.4.43%52 052
AFLAC INCORPORATED2.19%37 706
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-13.39%34 875
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-5.31%30 934