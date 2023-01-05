Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited
  News
  Summary
    SJ   JME201300139

SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED

(SJ)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-03
51.00 JMD   -7.27%
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ): Trading In Shares

01/05/2023 | 02:38pm EST
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has advised that an executive sold a total of 185,560 SJ shares on December 29, 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 19:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 106 B 698 M 698 M
Net income 2021 17 395 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2021 60 445 M 397 M 397 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 199 B 1 332 M 1 307 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,10%
Chart SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Zacca President, CEO & Executive Director
Andre Ho Lung Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Peter Karl Melhado Chairman
Jacqueline D. Coke-Lloyd Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul A. B. Facey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED-13.56%1 332
AXA3.80%68 466
METLIFE, INC.-0.30%57 425
AFLAC INCORPORATED-0.03%44 719
PRUDENTIAL PLC9.93%40 829
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.1.73%37 234