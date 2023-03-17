Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ): Trading In Shares
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has advised that an executive sold a total of 50 SJ shares on March 13, 2023.
Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 14:32:04 UTC.
Sales 2021
106 B
696 M
696 M
Net income 2021
17 395 M
114 M
114 M
Net Debt 2021
60 445 M
396 M
396 M
P/E ratio 2021
13,0x
Yield 2021
1,91%
Capitalization
195 B
1 276 M
1 276 M
EV / Sales 2020
3,15x
EV / Sales 2021
2,70x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
0,10%
