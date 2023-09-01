  • September 1, 2023
  • 4:12 pm

Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has advised that the Trustee of Sagicor Long-Term Incentive Plan has purchased 3,000,000 shares on August 31, 2023.

