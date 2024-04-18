- April 17, 2024
- 5:18 pm
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has advised that the Trustee of Sagicor Long-Term Incentive Plan has sold 3,039,507 SJ shares to thirty-one (31) executives and their connected party on April 16, 2024.
These trades relate to the exercise of stock grants pursuant to the Transfer of Stock Grants & Restricted Share Units (RSUs) - 2023.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2024 22:24:01 UTC.