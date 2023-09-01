- September 1, 2023
- 4:14 pm
Sagicor Group Jamaica (SJ) wishes to advise that the Board of Directors of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited has scheduled a meeting for Friday, September 15, 2023 to consider inter alia, the payment of a second interim dividend to the shareholders of the company.
Disclaimer
Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 21:21:14 UTC.