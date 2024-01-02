Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited is a Jamaica-based company, which offers financial services. The Company offers financial solutions, such as short and long-term life and health insurance, annuities, pensions, real estate, banking, and investment needs. The Company operates through four segments: Long-Term Insurance segment, Short-Term Insurance segment, and Commercial Banking, and Investment Banking. The Long-Term Insurance segment includes annuities, traditional life and universal life products. The Short-Term Insurance segment contains the Company's group life, group health and property & casualty offerings. The Commercial Banking segment consists of personal banking, retail mortgages, small business (SME) banking, treasury management and corporate banking. The Investment Banking segment consists of wealth management products and services offered to retail and institutional clients, including unit trusts, mutual funds, brokerage, asset management and corporate trust.