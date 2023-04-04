Sagicor Jamaica : SJ)
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has advised that the Trustee of the SLJ Employee Share Purchase Plan sold 324,434 SJ shares and 3 Officers bought a total of 324,434 (SL) shares on March 3, 2023.
Disclaimer
Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 18:37:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED
Sales 2022
104 B
685 M
685 M
Net income 2022
16 379 M
108 M
108 M
Net Debt 2022
85 152 M
562 M
562 M
P/E ratio 2022
14,1x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
198 B
1 310 M
1 310 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,70x
EV / Sales 2022
3,04x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
0,10%
Chart SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.