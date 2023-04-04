Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJ   JME201300139

SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED

(SJ)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-02
50.90 JMD   -3.96%
02:38pSagicor Jamaica : Sj)
PU
02:38pSagicor Jamaica : Sj)
PU
03/20Sagicor Jamaica : Sj)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sagicor Jamaica : SJ)

04/04/2023 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has advised that the Trustee of the SLJ Employee Share Purchase Plan sold 324,434 SJ shares and 3 Officers bought a total of 324,434 (SL) shares on March 3, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 18:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED
02:38pSagicor Jamaica : Sj)
PU
02:38pSagicor Jamaica : Sj)
PU
03/20Sagicor Jamaica : Sj)
PU
03/17Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (sj) : Trading In Shares
PU
03/17Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (sj) : Trading In Shares
PU
03/17Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (sj) : Trading In Shares
PU
03/17Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (sj) : Trading In Shares
PU
03/07Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (sj) : Trading In Shares
PU
03/02Sagicor Jamaica : SJ) Report To Shareholders For The Financial Year Ended December 31 2022
PU
03/02Sagicor Jamaica : SJ) Audited Financial Statements For The Year Ended December 31 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 104 B 685 M 685 M
Net income 2022 16 379 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2022 85 152 M 562 M 562 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 198 B 1 310 M 1 310 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,10%
Chart SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Zacca President, CEO & Executive Director
Andre Ho Lung Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Peter Karl Melhado Chairman
Sean Newman Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline D. Coke-Lloyd Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED-13.73%1 310
AXA8.31%72 624
METLIFE, INC.-19.90%44 890
AFLAC INCORPORATED-10.12%39 585
PRUDENTIAL PLC-1.24%37 792
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.69%34 472
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer