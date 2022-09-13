Sagicor Jamaica : SJ) Declares Interim Dividend Payment for 2022

Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has advised that its Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 8, 2022, adopted a resolution to declare an interim dividend of $0.54 per stock unit payable on October 10, 2022, to shareholders on record at the close of business on September 23, 2022.
Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 18:29:01 UTC.