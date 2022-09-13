Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    SJ   JME201300139

SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED

(SJ)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-11
51.50 JMD   +1.48%
02:30pSAGICOR JAMAICA : SJ) Declares Interim Dividend Payment for 2022
PU
09/12SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED (SJ) : Trading In Shares
PU
09/05SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED (SJ) : Trading In Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sagicor Jamaica : SJ) Declares Interim Dividend Payment for 2022

09/13/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (SJ) has advised that its Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 8, 2022, adopted a resolution to declare an interim dividend of $0.54 per stock unit payable on October 10, 2022, to shareholders on record at the close of business on September 23, 2022.

Disclaimer

Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 18:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 106 B 702 M 702 M
Net income 2021 17 395 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2021 60 445 M 400 M 400 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 201 B 1 327 M 1 327 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,10%
Chart SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Zacca President, CEO & Executive Director
Andre Ho Lung Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Peter Karl Melhado Chairman
Sean Newman Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline D. Coke-Lloyd Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED-11.21%1 320
AXA-2.54%59 564
METLIFE, INC.9.65%54 653
AFLAC INCORPORATED7.04%39 495
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-7.83%37 111
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-2.82%34 270