Sagicor Jamaica : SJ) Report To Shareholders For The Financial Year Ended December 31 2022

Sagicor Group Jamaica achieved net profit attributable to stockholders of $16.38 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, a 6% reduction over the prior year but a creditable performance in a difficult year. The Individual Life insurance segment continues to lead the Group's profit generation, accounting for $8.74 billion in reported net profit.
Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 10:07:41 UTC.