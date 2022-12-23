Sagicor Jamaica : SJ – Trading in Shares
SJ has advised that the Trustee Sagicor Long-Term Incentive Plan sold 223,567 and an Officer purchased 223,567 shares on December 22, 2022
Disclaimer
Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 18:24:36 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED
Sales 2021
106 B
697 M
697 M
Net income 2021
17 395 M
114 M
114 M
Net Debt 2021
60 445 M
397 M
397 M
P/E ratio 2021
13,0x
Yield 2021
1,91%
Capitalization
186 B
1 212 M
1 219 M
EV / Sales 2020
3,15x
EV / Sales 2021
2,70x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
0,10%
Chart SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.