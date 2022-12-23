Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJ   JME201300139

SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED

(SJ)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-21
47.60 JMD   -0.83%
01:25pSagicor Jamaica : SJ – Trading in Shares
PU
12/22Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (sj) : Trading In Shares
PU
12/22Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (sj) : Trading In Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sagicor Jamaica : SJ – Trading in Shares

12/23/2022 | 01:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SJ has advised that the Trustee Sagicor Long-Term Incentive Plan sold 223,567 and an Officer purchased 223,567 shares on December 22, 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 18:24:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED
01:25pSagicor Jamaica : SJ – Trading in Shares
PU
12/22Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (sj) : Trading In Shares
PU
12/22Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (sj) : Trading In Shares
PU
12/22Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (sj) : Trading In Shares
PU
12/13Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (sj) : Media Statement re Y.P Seaton Privy Council Appeal
PU
12/13Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (sj) : Trading In Shares
PU
12/08Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (sj) : Trading In Shares
PU
11/11Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
11/08Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (sj) : Trading In Shares
PU
10/20Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited (sj) : Trading In Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 106 B 697 M 697 M
Net income 2021 17 395 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2021 60 445 M 397 M 397 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 186 B 1 212 M 1 219 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,10%
Chart SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Zacca President, CEO & Executive Director
Andre Ho Lung Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Peter Karl Melhado Chairman
Jacqueline D. Coke-Lloyd Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul A. B. Facey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED-17.93%1 219
AXA1.49%67 205
METLIFE, INC.16.56%56 335
AFLAC INCORPORATED21.44%44 091
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-8.85%36 307
PRUDENTIAL PLC-13.73%36 195