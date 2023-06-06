Sagicor Jamaica : TransJamaican Highway Limited Notice of Annual General Meeting

TransJamaican Highway Limited wishes to advise that consequent to the appointment of Mr. Nicholas A. Scott to the Board of Directors, the Notice of Annual General Meeting previously issued in the Company's 2022 Annual Report has been amended to include Mr. Scott's appointment.

Copies of the Amended Notice and Proxy Form will be made available in the print copy of the Annual Report. A copy of the new Notice and Proxy Form can also be accessed via the link below and on the Company's website.

TJH - Notice of the 22nd Annual General Meeting - Amended