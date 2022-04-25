Log in
    SJ   JME201300139

SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED

(SJ)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-21
56.00 JMD   -2.35%
56.00 JMD   -2.35%
04/25SAGICOR JAMAICA : subsidiary, Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited (SIJL), signs definitive agreement to purchase the securities dealer book of business of Alliance Investment Management Limited (AIML)
PU
04/11SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED (SJ) : Stock Option
PU
04/11SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED (SJ) : Trading in Shares
PU
Sagicor Jamaica : subsidiary, Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited (SIJL), signs definitive agreement to purchase the securities dealer book of business of Alliance Investment Management Limited (AIML)

04/25/2022 | 11:30pm EDT
Disclaimer

Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 03:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 85 512 M 555 M 555 M
Net income 2020 13 780 M 89,5 M 89,5 M
Net Debt 2020 74 339 M 483 M 483 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 1,70%
Capitalization 219 B 1 419 M 1 419 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,92x
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,10%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher W. Zacca President, CEO & Executive Director
Andre Ho Lung Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Peter Karl Melhado Chairman
Sean Newman Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline D. Coke-Lloyd Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAGICOR GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED-3.45%1 416
AXA1.70%68 602
METLIFE, INC.11.31%57 392
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.7.01%43 552
AFLAC INCORPORATED8.53%41 150
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.92%39 515