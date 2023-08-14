- August 14, 2023
Sagicor Select Funds Limited has released for the Sagicor Select Financial (SELECTF) Fund the unaudited financial statements for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and the List of Top Ten Shareholders for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The reports can be viewed via the following link:
