- July 15, 2024
- 4:47 pm
Sagicor Select Funds Limited (SELECT) has advised that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of July 12, 2024, for:
- Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial (SELECTF) - J$ 0.557
- Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Manufacturing & Distribution (SELECTMD) - J$ 1.079.
