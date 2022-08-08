Log in
    SELECTF   JME201900094

SAGICOR SELECT FUNDS LIMITED

(SELECTF)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-04
0.4600 JMD   -6.12%
0.4600 JMD   -6.12%
10:25aSAGICOR SELECT FUNDS : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, August 05, 2022
PU
08/05SAGICOR SELECT FUNDS : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, August 04, 2022
PU
07/29SAGICOR SELECT FUNDS : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, July 29, 2022
PU
Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, August 05, 2022

08/08/2022
Sagicor Select Funds Limited (SELECT) has advised that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of August 05, 2022, for:

  • Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial (SELECTF) - J$ 0.747
  • Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Manufacturing & Distribution (SELECTMD) - J$ 1.093.

Disclaimer

Sagicor Select Funds Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 14:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 895 M 5,91 M 5,91 M
Net income 2021 867 M 5,73 M 5,73 M
Net cash 2021 4 079 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,20x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 2 346 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution