Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, August 23, 2022
Sagicor Select Funds Limited (SELECT) has advised that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of August 23, 2022, for:
Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial (SELECTF) - J$ 0.713
Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Manufacturing & Distribution (SELECTMD) - J$ 1.045.
Disclaimer
Sagicor Select Funds Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 21:57:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
895 M
5,96 M
5,96 M
Net income 2021
867 M
5,77 M
5,77 M
Net cash 2021
4 079 M
27,2 M
27,2 M
P/E ratio 2021
2,20x
Yield 2021
3,40%
Capitalization
2 346 M
15,6 M
15,6 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,09x
EV / Sales 2021
-1,71x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
