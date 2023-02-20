Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, February 17, 2023
Sagicor Select Funds Limited (SELECT) has advised that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of February 17, 2023, for:
Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial (SELECTF) - J$ 0.639
Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Manufacturing & Distribution (SELECTMD) - J$ 0.967.
Disclaimer
Sagicor Select Funds Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 14:19:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2021
895 M
5,76 M
5,76 M
Net income 2021
867 M
5,57 M
5,57 M
Net cash 2021
4 079 M
26,2 M
26,2 M
P/E ratio 2021
2,20x
Yield 2021
3,40%
Capitalization
2 040 M
13,1 M
13,1 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,09x
EV / Sales 2021
-1,71x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
