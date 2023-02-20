Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Sagicor Select Funds Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SELECTF   JME201900094

SAGICOR SELECT FUNDS LIMITED

(SELECTF)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-16
0.4000 JMD    0.00%
09:20aSagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, February 17, 2023
PU
02/13Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, February 13, 2023
PU
02/09Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, February 08, 2023
PU
Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, February 17, 2023

02/20/2023 | 09:20am EST
Sagicor Select Funds Limited (SELECT) has advised that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of February 17, 2023, for:

  • Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial (SELECTF) - J$ 0.639
  • Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Manufacturing & Distribution (SELECTMD) - J$ 0.967.

Sagicor Select Funds Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 14:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 895 M 5,76 M 5,76 M
Net income 2021 867 M 5,57 M 5,57 M
Net cash 2021 4 079 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,20x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 2 040 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Colin T. Steele Chairman
Janene Shaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniella Silvera Independent Non-Executive Director
Omar Brown Non-Executive Director
Faith Vincent Non-Executive Director