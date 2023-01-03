Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, January 03, 2023
Sagicor Select Funds Limited (SELECT) has advised that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of January 03, 2023, for:
Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial (SELECTF) - J$ 0.689
Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Manufacturing & Distribution (SELECTMD) - J$ 1.024.
Disclaimer
Sagicor Select Funds Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 22:57:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about SAGICOR SELECT FUNDS LIMITED
05:58p Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, January 03, 2023
PU
2022 Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, December 30, 2022
PU
2022 Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, March 18, 2022
PU
2022 Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, December 12, 2022
PU
2022 Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, December 09, 2022
PU
2022 Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, November 30, 2022
PU
2022 Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, November 25, 2022
PU
2022 Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, November 16, 2022
PU
2022 Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, November 14, 2022
PU
2022 Sagicor Select Funds Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
Sales 2021
895 M
5,96 M
5,96 M
Net income 2021
867 M
5,77 M
5,77 M
Net cash 2021
4 079 M
27,2 M
27,2 M
P/E ratio 2021
2,20x
Yield 2021
3,40%
Capitalization
1 989 M
13,2 M
13,2 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,09x
EV / Sales 2021
-1,71x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
Chart SAGICOR SELECT FUNDS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.