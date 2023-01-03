Advanced search
    SELECTF   JME201900094

SAGICOR SELECT FUNDS LIMITED

(SELECTF)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-29
0.3900 JMD   -2.50%
Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, January 03, 2023

01/03/2023 | 05:58pm EST
Sagicor Select Funds Limited (SELECT) has advised that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of January 03, 2023, for:

  • Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial (SELECTF) - J$ 0.689
  • Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Manufacturing & Distribution (SELECTMD) - J$ 1.024.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sagicor Select Funds Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 22:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 895 M 5,96 M 5,96 M
Net income 2021 867 M 5,77 M 5,77 M
Net cash 2021 4 079 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,20x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 1 989 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SAGICOR SELECT FUNDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sagicor Select Funds Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
