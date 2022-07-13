Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, July 13, 2022
Sagicor Select Funds Limited (SELECT) has advised that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of July 13, 2022, for:
Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial (SELECTF) - J$ 0.761
Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Manufacturing & Distribution (SELECTMD) - J$ 1.127.
Sales 2021
895 M
5,94 M
5,94 M
Net income 2021
867 M
5,75 M
5,75 M
Net cash 2021
4 079 M
27,1 M
27,1 M
P/E ratio 2021
2,20x
Yield 2021
3,40%
Capitalization
2 499 M
16,6 M
16,6 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,09x
EV / Sales 2021
-1,71x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
