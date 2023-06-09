Advanced search
    SELECTF   JME201900094

SAGICOR SELECT FUNDS LIMITED

(SELECTF)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-06-07
0.3900 JMD   +5.41%
Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, June 08, 2023
PU
06/05Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, April 28, 2023
PU
05/19Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, May 19, 2023
PU
Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, June 08, 2023

06/09/2023 | 10:14am EDT
Sagicor Select Funds Limited (SELECT) has advised that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of June 08, 2023, for:

  • Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial (SELECTF) - J$ 0.611
  • Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Manufacturing & Distribution (SELECTMD) - J$ 0.995.

Attachments

Sagicor Select Funds Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 14:13:01 UTC.


Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, June 08, 2023
PU
06/05Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, April 28, 2023
PU
05/19Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, May 19, 2023
PU
05/16Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, May 15, 2023
PU
05/15Sagicor Select Funds : Financial (SELECTF) Unaudited Financial Statements For The First Qu..
PU
05/15Sagicor Select Funds : Manufacturing & Distribution (SELECTMD) Unaudited Financial Stateme..
PU
05/15Sagicor Select Funds Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
05/02Sagicor Select Funds : Selectf) (selectmd) notice of annual general meeting
PU
04/28Sagicor Select Funds : SELECTF) (SELECTMD) 2022 Annual Report
PU
04/28Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, April 28, 2023
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 53,7 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
Net income 2022 20,3 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net cash 2022 4 028 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 73,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 989 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales 2022 -38,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Colin T. Steele Chairman
Janene Shaw Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniella Silvera Independent Non-Executive Director
Omar Brown Non-Executive Director
Faith Vincent Non-Executive Director
