Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, June 08, 2023
Sagicor Select Funds Limited (SELECT) has advised that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of June 08, 2023, for:
Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial (SELECTF) - J$ 0.611
Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Manufacturing & Distribution (SELECTMD) - J$ 0.995.
Disclaimer
Sagicor Select Funds Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 14:13:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about SAGICOR SELECT FUNDS LIMITED
10:14a Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, June 08, 2023
PU
06/05 Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, April 28, 2023
PU
05/19 Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, May 19, 2023
PU
05/16 Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, May 15, 2023
PU
05/15 Sagicor Select Funds : Financial (SELECTF) Unaudited Financial Statements For The First Qu..
PU
05/15 Sagicor Select Funds : Manufacturing & Distribution (SELECTMD) Unaudited Financial Stateme..
PU
05/15 Sagicor Select Funds Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
05/02 Sagicor Select Funds : Selectf) (selectmd) notice of annual general meeting
PU
04/28 Sagicor Select Funds : SELECTF) (SELECTMD) 2022 Annual Report
PU
04/28 Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, April 28, 2023
PU
Sales 2022
53,7 M
0,35 M
0,35 M
Net income 2022
20,3 M
0,13 M
0,13 M
Net cash 2022
4 028 M
26,2 M
26,2 M
P/E ratio 2022
73,3x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 989 M
12,9 M
12,9 M
EV / Sales 2021
14,7x
EV / Sales 2022
-38,0x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
Chart SAGICOR SELECT FUNDS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.