  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Sagicor Select Funds Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SELECTF   JME201900094

SAGICOR SELECT FUNDS LIMITED

(SELECTF)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-13
0.4500 JMD   -4.26%
Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, June 14, 2022

06/15/2022 | 09:53am EDT
Sagicor Select Funds Limited (SELECT) has advised that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of June 14, 2022, for:

  • Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial (SELECTF) - J$ 0.767
  • Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Manufacturing & Distribution (SELECTMD) - J$ 1.126

Disclaimer

Sagicor Select Funds Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 13:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 895 M 5,85 M 5,85 M
Net income 2021 867 M 5,67 M 5,67 M
Net cash 2021 4 079 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,20x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 2 295 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
