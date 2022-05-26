Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Sagicor Select Funds Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SELECTF   JME201900094

SAGICOR SELECT FUNDS LIMITED

(SELECTF)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-24
0.4400 JMD   -8.33%
11:57aSAGICOR SELECT FUNDS : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, May 25, 2022
PU
05/25SAGICOR SELECT FUNDS : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, May 24, 2022
PU
05/20SAGICOR SELECT FUNDS : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, May 20, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, May 25, 2022

05/26/2022 | 11:57am EDT
Sagicor Select Funds Limited (SELECT) has advised that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of May 25, 2022, for:

  • Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial (SELECTF) - J$ 0.778
  • Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Manufacturing & Distribution (SELECTMD) - J$ 1.121.

Disclaimer

Sagicor Select Funds Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 -650 M -4,22 M -4,22 M
Net income 2020 -678 M -4,40 M -4,40 M
Net cash 2020 3 274 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 244 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution