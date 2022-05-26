Sagicor Select Funds : SELECT) – Unaudited Net Asset Value, May 25, 2022
Sagicor Select Funds Limited (SELECT) has advised that its unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) as of May 25, 2022, for:
Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Financial (SELECTF) - J$ 0.778
Sagicor Select Funds Limited - Manufacturing & Distribution (SELECTMD) - J$ 1.121.
Disclaimer
Sagicor Select Funds Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:31 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2020
-650 M
-4,22 M
-4,22 M
Net income 2020
-678 M
-4,40 M
-4,40 M
Net cash 2020
3 274 M
21,3 M
21,3 M
P/E ratio 2020
-3,55x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
2 244 M
14,6 M
14,6 M
EV / Sales 2019
8,70x
EV / Sales 2020
0,09x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
