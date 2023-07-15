Sah Polymers Limited is an India-based manufacturer and exporter of polypropylene (PP)/high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven bags, biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) laminated bags and flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs) in India. The Company serves various industries, including agriculture pesticide industries, basic drug industries, cattle feed industries, cement industries, chemical industries, food products industries, metal industries, mineral industries, paper mill industries, textile industries, tire industries, fertilizer industries, salt industries and other. The Company operates through three segments: Manufacturing of Fabrics & Woven Sacks etc., Consignment Stockist, and financing Activities.

Sector Commodity Chemicals