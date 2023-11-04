Sah Polymers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Sah Polymers Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 275.41 million compared to INR 264.14 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 280.28 million compared to INR 266.36 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1.11 million compared to INR 10.12 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.04 compared to INR 0.7 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.04 compared to INR 0.7 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 0.04 compared to INR 0.7 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 0.04 compared to INR 0.7 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 508.33 million compared to INR 536.37 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 518.57 million compared to INR 542.26 million a year ago. Net income was INR 6.31 million compared to INR 20.19 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.28 compared to INR 1.5 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.28 compared to INR 1.5 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was INR 0.28 compared to INR 1.5 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 0.28 compared to INR 1.5 a year ago.