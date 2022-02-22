Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Saha Pathanapibul Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPC   TH0035010Z06

SAHA PATHANAPIBUL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SPC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saha Pathanapibul Public : Notification of the purchase of land of the subsidiary

02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
22 Feb 2022 17:03:56
Headline
Notification of the purchase of land of the subsidiary
Symbol
SPC
Source
SPC
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Saha Pathanapibul pcl published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAHA PATHANAPIBUL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:21aSAHA PATHANAPIBUL PUBLIC : Notification of the purchase of land of the subsidiary
PU
01/31Ratch Group Public Company Limited completed the acquisition of 0.67% stake in Sahacoge..
CI
2021Ratch Group Public Company Limited made an offer to acquire remaining 49% in Sahacogen ..
CI
2021Saha Pathanapibul Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter..
CI
2021Saha Pathanapibul Public Company Limited Announces Cash Interim Dividend, Payable on De..
CI
2021Saha Pathanapibul Public Company Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 6,300,000 shar..
CI
2021Saha Pathanapibul Public Company Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021Saha Pathanapibul Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
2021Saha Pathanapibul Public Company Limited Approves Dividend, Payable on May 25, 2021
CI
2021Saha Pathanapibul Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend, Payable on May 25, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 32 461 M 1 007 M 1 007 M
Net income 2020 1 705 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
Net cash 2020 12 527 M 389 M 389 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 20 897 M 648 M 648 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SAHA PATHANAPIBUL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Saha Pathanapibul Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Boonchai Chokwatana Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vathit Chokwatana President & Executive Director
Chalermpol Kumnerdsirikul Manager-Finance & Accounting Division
Siriwan Wongariyakavee Director-Financial & Investment
Pipat Kowsupamongkol Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAHA PATHANAPIBUL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%648
WALMART INC.-4.63%382 767
SYSCO CORPORATION6.37%42 397
KROGER0.73%33 520
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-9.26%30 009
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-12.97%29 981