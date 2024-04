Sahacogen (Chonburi) Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company, which is engaged in the production and distribution of electric power and steam for industry. The Company operates as a small power producer (SPP) in Thailand, with a total generation capacity of approximately 215.58 megawatts. The Company supplies approximately 90 megawatts of electricity to the Electricity Generation Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and over 32 megawatts of electricity and steam to Saha Pathana Inter-holding Public Company Limited, who distributes it to industrial users within Saha Group Industrial Park, Sriracha. The Company also operates two biomass power plants with a combined megawatt capacity of approximately 17.1 megawatt to supply electricity to the provincial electricity authority and supply steam to industrial users within Saha Group industrial Park - Lamphun estates. The Company’s subsidiaries include Sahacogen Green Company Limited and Sahagreen Forest Company Limited.

Sector Electric Utilities